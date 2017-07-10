The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/10/17

NYT: Email to Trump Jr. shows Russian gov't sought to help Trump

The New York Times reports Donald Trump Jr. was told via email the Russian government wanted to aid the Trump campaign. Fmr. Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks says it looks like collusion. Ron Klain and Bill Browder, who knows the Russian lawyer involved, join. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: E-mail told Trump Jr. of Russian gov't. campaign help
3 hours 31 min ago
Schiff: Trump Jr. meeting key in 2016 hacking timeline
3 hours 13 min ago
Trump's new Russia idea draws bipartisan bafflement
2 hours 30 min ago
President Trump, the pageant, the pop star, and Putin
4 hours 30 min ago
NBC: Sen. Intel Committee wants to talk to Trump Jr.
Podesta: 'Starting to smell more & more like collusion'
Matthews: Why doesn't Trump demand his people come clean?
Carl Reiner doesn't want Justice Kennedy to retire
Donald Trump's ritual humiliation of his surrogates
Republicans trying to rush health care bill again

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL