The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/03/17

NYC official from Puerto Rico: Trump's visit 'an utter disgrace'

Puerto Rico's governor says the Hurricane Maria death toll has more than doubled, but Donald Trump praised the "great job" done by his administration. NBC's Tammy Leitner and NYC Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, raised in Puerto Rico, join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

