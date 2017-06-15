The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/15/17
NY AG: What Trump's history of litigation means for Russia probe
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman joins Lawrence O'Donnell exclusively to explain what he learned about Trump from facing off against him in the Trump University case. He also weighs in on the potential of a SCOTUS decision on Trump's travel ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
