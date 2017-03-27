The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/27/17

New Trump tweet blames failure on GOP Freedom Caucus

Donald Trump has focused his anger on a group of House Republicans that he needs on his side in order to pass future legislation. Washington Post columnist George F. Will, who predicted the Freedom Caucus would cause headaches for Trump, joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

