New transcripts released as House Judiciary Cmte. schedules first impeachment hearing

New transcripts released as House Judiciary Cmte. schedules first impeachment hearing07:54
The House Judiciary Committee scheduled its first impeachment hearing for December 4 as newly released transcripts reveal a budget official testified that two OMB staffers quit over frustrations about the frozen aid to Ukraine. Josh Lederman details more highlights from Mark Sandy's deposition. Rep. Jamie Raskin tells Katy Tur what to expect from the first Judiciary hearing and whether more witnesses could be called.