The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/17/17

NBC source: DOJ has no evidence to support Trump wiretap claim

At an awkward press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Donald Trump stuck to his claim that Pres. Obama wiretapped him – as new Department of Justice documents show there's no evidence. Jonathan Finer, Evan Siegfried, and David Corn join Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

During presser, Trump recalls U.S. wiretapping Merkel
Was fired U.S. Attorney investigating HHS secretary Price?
3 hours 5 min ago
Irish PM reminds Trump St. Patrick was immigrant
2 hours 55 min ago
Gov. McAuliffe: Trumpcare hurts people who 'voted for him'
4 hours 7 min ago
Howard Dean: ‘Trumpcare is a disaster’
5 hours 6 min ago
Chris: The more Trump squirms, the more he sinks
Healthcare’s no good, very bad week on Capitol Hill
How one 'unprecedented mega-donor' helped shape the election
Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
Why this GOP congressman voted against the health bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL