NBC News: White House tried to limit testimony for former Trump Russia adviser

Correspondence between Fiona Hill's lawyers and White House Deputy Counsel Michael Purpura obtained by NBC News show that the White House tried to limit what Fiona Hill could say to Congress by raising the issue of executive privilege. Hill's lawyers argued why they did not believe that was the case. Also, NBC News has new details of what Ambassador Gordon Sundland is expected to say in his Thursday deposition. Lawrence O'Donnell discusses the developments with Rep. Harley Rouda, Evelyn Farkas, and Josh Lederman.