NBC: Migrant kids report disturbing conditions, misconduct by agents at Arizona border station

NBC: Migrant kids report disturbing conditions, misconduct by agents at Arizona border station12:31
An exclusive NBC News report details how migrant children held in a border station in Yuma, Arizona, told government investigators about unsanitary, overcrowded conditions, retaliation from border agents and an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl. Julia Ainsley discusses her reporting with Lawrence O'Donnell. Rep. Judy Chu and Rep. Nanette Barragán, who recently visited border facilities, also join.