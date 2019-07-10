The Last Word

NBC: Migrant kids report disturbing conditions, misconduct by agents at Arizona border station

12:31

An exclusive NBC News report details how migrant children held in a border station in Yuma, Arizona, told government investigators about unsanitary, overcrowded conditions, retaliation from border agents and an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl. Julia Ainsley discusses her reporting with Lawrence O'Donnell. Rep. Judy Chu and Rep. Nanette Barragán, who recently visited border facilities, also join.July 10, 2019

