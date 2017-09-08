The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/08/17

Mueller's Russia investigation targets Trump inner circle

A new report says Robert Mueller wants to interview at least 6 current and former White House aides including a Trump confidant in the investigation into possible campaign collusion with Russia. Ali Velshi discusses with Betsy Woodruff & Jill Wine-Banks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

