The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/09/17

MSNBC Legal Unit obtains Trump ethics emails

After Kellyanne Conway plugged Ivanka Trump's clothing line on television, MSNBC requested emails from the Office of Government Ethics via the Freedom of Information Act. MSNBC's Ari Melber can now report on how the event sent the president's lawyers scrambling. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. Jeffries: ‘Something stinks at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’
7 hours 52 min ago
Flynn was a foreign agent during the campaign
5 hours 23 min ago
To Trump, law & order is really about order
5 hours 29 min ago
New details put the spotlight back on Trump’s Russia scandal
The Obamacare death spiral lie
5 hours 37 min ago
Inside the marathon debate on the GOP health care bill
Cecile Richards: GOP health care bill ‘singles out’ PP
Rep. Waters claims sex allegations in Trump-Russia dossier are true
MaddowBlog: Ryan flubs the basic idea behind insurance
Washington state wants restraining order applied to Trump's new travel ban

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL