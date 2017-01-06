The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/06/17

Michael Moore on Trump's vengeful attacks

Trump tweeted about investigating NBC News for its reporting on the Russia hacking intel briefing, is this a sign to come once he gets the full power of the presidency? MSNBC's Ari Melber and Michael Moore talk about what threats reporters may face under Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

