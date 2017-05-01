The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/01/17

Michael Moore: Can these words bring down a sitting president?

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore talks to Lawrence O'Donnell about Trumpcare and Moore's latest act of resistance "The Terms of My Surrender," taking place in Donald Trump's backyard. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

