The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/18/17
Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance' to Trump starts now
Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore is urging Trump's critics to spend Trump's first 100 days resisting his policies. Moore talks about the protest he's organizing with NYC Mayor de Blasio and other celebrities outside of Trump International Hotel on Thursday. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Four Trump nominees grilled on Capitol Hill
Sen. Schatz: No on Price, Pruitt, DeVos
How Democrats lost a winning coalition:...
Josh Earnest: Obama has been an example...
Trump's very public fight with Civil...
No response yet from Team Trump after...
Indiana mayor running for DNC chair
Is Trump doing enough to unite the country?
Rep Maxine Waters: Trump is a 'danger'
The GOP opposition of Barack Obama
Thousands protest GOP plans to repeal...
Obama to pursue new generation of leaders
Protests not waiting for Trump inauguration
More dems join inauguration boycott
Who's in and who's out for the inauguration?
Democratic congressman extends on-air hand...
Congresswomen won’t attend Trump inauguration
John Lewis calls Trump an illegitimate...
Democrats furious at FBI Director James Comey
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Obama to the press: America needs you,...
Trump places sketchy inauguration ticket ads
Trump weak vetting a sign of poor preparation
Trump yet to name directors at major agencies
Mayor Walsh: Our community is fearful
President George HW Bush, wife hospitalized
Lawyer: Manning showed the realities of war
How Trump talk could impact US business
George H. W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Trump 'unusually subdued' in new interview
Donald Trump faces 'deep hostility' from...
Putin defends Trump, says Russia critics ...
Trump Goldman Sachs hiring calls for new word
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
Prostitutes, hotel cams familiar Putin tools
Obamacare popularity hits record high
Over 50 Dem Representatives plan on...
Politics
A behind-the-scenes look at inauguration prep
Senate intel chiefs to take closer look at...
Comey: Should he stay or go?
Members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
Comey under scrutiny for actions in...
Senate to investigate Russian election...
Protests organize ahead of Trump inauguration
FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
Gen. Flynn spoke to Russian ambassador on...
Trump: The FBI was ‘very nice to her’
Rep. Castro: Bipartisan concern over...
Clinton advisor: Comey 'needs to get his...
Ethics official: Trump's divestment plan...
How will GOP replace Obamacare?
Trump slides in poll, even among Trump voters
'Public should be deeply concerned' about...
Fired announcer scores new inauguration gig
Morning Joe
How Trump talk could impact US business
Environmental group predicts Pruitt's EPA...
Democrats press Betsy DeVos for answers
Trump enters WH with historically weak...
Mitch Daniels: DeVos qualified for the job
McCain: I worry under Trump as I worried...
Obama’s presidency: Promise of change vs....
Trump approval below 50 percent in new poll
How is uncertainty about Trump's policies...
Joe: Trump's 'exhausting the American...
How one business is helping the deported
Sean Spicer: Lewis' remarks are disappointing
Why 'action' is the main word for Trump team
Joe: Do not strike out at John Lewis
Trump and the end of the '150-year duopoly'
Rachel Maddow
Former president joins Maddow staff (kind of)
Trump Jr failure mess could cost SC taxpayers
Trump tells another easily checkable lie
Democrats adjust to role as opposition party
ExxonMobil exploits poor nation's corruption
Exxon needs policy change to cash in on...
Sessions' past as prosecutor raises alarm
Booker: Sessions 'a clear threat' to many
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Congressman rushed to hospital after collapse