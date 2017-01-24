The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/24/17

Meet Trump's 3 problematic contenders for SCOTUS

Leaders from 3 progressive advocacy groups, Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood, Chad Griffin of Human Rights Campaign, and Greisa Martinez of United We Dream join Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss Donald Trump's potential Supreme Court choices and executive actions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

