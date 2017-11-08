The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/08/17

Meet the NJ woman who beat Republican that mocked Women's March

When New Jersey freeholder John Carman publicly mocked the Women's March, Ashley Bennett decided to challenge him for his seat – and won. The first-time candidate joins Lawrence O'Donnell exclusively to champion the resistance as a force to be reckoned with. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Art of the Deal' co-author: Mueller will end Trump
3 hours 55 min ago
NJ woman bests incumbent who mocked Women's March
54 min 44 sec ago
Lawrence: "Paul Ryan knows there's a wave out there"
35 min 38 sec ago
Could Democrats pull off a wave election in 2018?
2 hours 26 min ago
GOP vows renewed tax push after election losses
2 hours 28 min ago
Democratic wave boosted by Obamacare
Dems ruin Trump election anniversary with GOP throttling
Sen. Chris Murphy: Election night was a game changer
Why women sent the loudest message in the Virginia election
Virginia elects first openly transgender state legislator

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL