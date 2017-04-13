The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/13/17

Meet the Democrat leading in a red GA district special election

Lawrence O'Donnell talks to Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old, first-time candidate who has raised $8.3M and is currently leading in Georgia's 6th district special election. Ossoff explains why he thinks he’ll win despite Republicans holding the seat for 38 years. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

