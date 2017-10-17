The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/17/17

McCain on willingness to work with Trump 'dumb question'

Sen. John McCain chastised a reporter who questioned if he would continue to work with Donald Trump after criticizing him. Lawrence O'Donnell says McCain, who likely won't seek another term, has "nothing left to lose," has been freed to call out the right. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

