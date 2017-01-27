The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/27/17

Mayor Marty Walsh to Trump on immigration: 'Enough is enough'

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, son of Irish immigrants, vowed to protect Bostonians from Donald Trump's immigration policies, offering to use his own City Hall office to shelter anyone at risk. Lawrence explains why Marty Walsh proves "mayors are tougher than senators." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

