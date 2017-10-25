The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/25/17

Max Boot: If GOP thinks Trump unfit, an 'obligation to impeach'

Lawrence O'Donnell talks to foreign policy expert and former Republican Max Boot about the GOP reaction to Bob Corker and Jeff Flake's public comments about Donald Trump and the obligation of Republicans who think Trump is unfit to "impeach and remove him." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

