The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/05/17

Massive hack in French election, as US investigation heats up

The leading French presidential candidate's campaign is the target of a massive hacking on the eve of the vote. Plus, new revelations about Michael Flynn's Russia contacts as Sally Yates prepares to testify. Shawn Henry, David Corn & Matea Gold join Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Late cyber attack hits French presidential candidate Macron
2 hours 46 min ago
Trump's empty promises on health care
3 hours 42 min ago
What is the GOP’s political calculation on health care?
1 day 17 hours ago
State TV? Only Fox News allowed at FDA campus
2 hours 58 min ago
Dean rips GOP ‘frat boys’ celebrating health vote
5 hours 22 sec ago
Matthews on the GOP: They already can hear the TV ads
Trump's 2nd Army Secretary nominee withdraws
Foreclosure threats latest chapter in Flint water crisis
What exactly is the ‘Jimmy Kimmel test’?
Van Hollen: Health care bill puts House in play in '18

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL