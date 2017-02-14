The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/14/17

Malcolm Nance: Trump aides 'need to start getting lawyers'

New reports say Trump campaign aides had contact with Russian intel officials during the campaign. Joy Reid talks to former intel analysts Nada Bakos and Malcolm Nance – who says anyone who contacted Russia should be worried because of the FISA warrant granted. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

