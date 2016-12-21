The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 12/21/16

Limbaugh: Trump won if you forget New York & California

Trump claims he could’ve won the popular vote if he campaigned differently. Rush Limbaugh uses fuzzy math to say Trump won more votes & Bill O’Reilly sees Electoral College criticisms as a struggle against the “white establishment.” SiriusXM's Mark Thompson joins. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

The political winners and losers of 2016

