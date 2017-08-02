The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/02/17

Lawrence: Why is Donald Trump so afraid of Vladimir Putin?

Donald Trump campaigned as a tough guy candidate, but he's proven to be a weak president — especially with Russia. Lawrence O'Donnell examines Trump's behavior with Vladimir Putin culminating in the reluctant signing of the sanctions bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump lashes out at military advisers: 'We're losing'
1 hour 13 min ago
Tillerson fears Moscow anger over counter-propaganda initiative
2 hours 35 min ago
Al Gore on Trump admin.: Last week was like 'Game of Thrones'
2 hours 44 min ago
Trump falsely claims Boy Scouts called to praise his speech
2 hours 49 min ago
Immigration: The one area where Trump is succeeding
3 hours 25 min ago
Corey Lewandowski lies about pushing client's interests
Matthews: Trump is trying to stop Mueller
WH: Insulting to call Trump's immigration plan racist
Will Trump-Russia probe lead to a "constitutional crisis"?
Affirmative action debate rages in era of Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL