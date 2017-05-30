The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/30/17

Lawrence: Trump's worst impulse is appointing incompetent people

Donald Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen has been asked to provide documents & information in the Russia probe. Lawrence O'Donnell says if Cohen handles the probe like he's handled Trump's legal cases, the president is in trouble. Ron Klain & Jeremy Bash join. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

