The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/10/17

Lawrence: Trump's ultimate act of appeasement of Putin

It took Donald Trump nearly two weeks to speak about Putin's order to expel 755 Americans from the U.S. embassy in Moscow. Instead of condemning the act, Trump thanked Putin for helping "cut our payroll" and again criticized the special counsel's investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'It's not a dare': Trump warns North Korea over Guam
6 hours 34 min ago
A White House defined by conflict
2 hours 42 min ago
Trump unloads on McConnell
4 hours 2 min ago
Miscommunication biggest threat in nuclear standoff
Sebastian Gorka: I wasn't attacking Rex Tillerson
2 hours 48 min ago
Trump hits a major milestone in his presidency
DNC Chair Tom Perez on 2018 outlook
Trump surprised by Manafort raid
Inside Trump's evolution on race
Obama Energy Secretary: U.S. nuclear arsenal unchanged

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL