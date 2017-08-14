The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/14/17

Lawrence: Trump remains white supremacists' favorite candidate

Lawrence O'Donnell argues that no matter what President Donald Trump said, he will always be the white supremacists' favorite candidate. This time the movement claimed the life of Heather Heyer. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Chris: Shouldn't take Trump 2 days to get VA response right
3 hours 45 min ago
Special Report: Trump travel ban at 45 days
5 hours 9 min ago
Bannon's White House days could be numbered: NYT
3 hours 4 min ago
Maxeen Waters: Trump is a dishonorable human being
5 hours 43 min ago
Mueller in talks to interview senior White House officials
3 hours 14 min ago
Fringe groups energized by Trump presidency
GOP Congressman: Trump must single out hate groups
Mueller wants to chat with Reince Priebus, NYT reports
Rev. Sharpton: Trump's Virginia comments too little too late
Days after Charlottesville violence, Trump condemns hate groups

