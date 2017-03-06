The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/06/17
Lawrence: Trump is in over his head
As North Korea launches another missile test, President Trump spent the weekend firing off angry tweets and making up new lies about President Obama. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Lawrence: Trump is in over his head
"Trump doesn't speak for African Americans"
House GOP release their health care bill
Is the new travel ban still unconstitutional?
How do you defend Trump’s alternative facts?
Costello: we will have a big long fight...
Trump Administration under pressure
Many call for Sessions to step down
Russia's goal in Trump team meetings
Lawrence: Jeff Sessions is making himself...
Waters: 'I don't trust the Republicans' in...
Where do Dems go next with Sessions?
Is Russian Amb. Sergey Kislyak Putin's man...
Trump: 'Total' confidence in Sessions ...
Sessions can't recall 'significant' 2016...
Did Donald Trump just sink Jeff Sessions?
Congresspeople search for GOP health care...
Democratic senator calls for Trump's tax...
Cruz: Underlying Sessions meeting a ...
Top House Republican: Sessions must...
