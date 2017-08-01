The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/01/17

Lawrence: Trump confusion could hinder GOP tax cuts

Lawrence O'Donnell explains the difference between the tax reform Democrats want and the tax cuts Republicans want... and why President Trump’s confusion on taxes could hurt Republican efforts to cut taxes on the rich. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

