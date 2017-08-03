The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/03/17

Lawrence: Trump begged Mexico for help on the wall

Donald Trump campaigned on making Mexico pay for the border wall. Lawrence O'Donnell explains what the transcript of Trump's phone call with Mexican President Peña Nieto exposes: that Trump knew Mexico would never pay for it – it was all political. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

