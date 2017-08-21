The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/21/17

Lawrence: Trump announced he won’t announce troop increase

Trump's Afghanistan speech marked a presidential first: the failure to disclose the number of troops he was sending to a war zone -- breaking a tradition set by Obama, Bush 43, LBJ, and more. David Rothkopf and Evan McMullin join Lawrence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

