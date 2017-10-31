The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/31/17

Lawrence: Trouble for Trump as ex-aide cooperates with Mueller

NBC News reports Sam Clovis, fmr. Trump campaign national co-chair, was interviewed by Mueller's team and testified to a grand jury. Lawrence O'Donnell says Clovis, set to be considered for an Agriculture Dept appointment, will likely have his nomination withdrawn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'This is only the beginning': Inside Mueller investigation

