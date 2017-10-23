The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/23/17

Lawrence: 'The worst thing we know about John Kelly'

The Gold Star widow of Sgt. La David Johnson refuted Trump's claim about his condolence phone call and confirmed that Rep. Frederica Wilson’s account of the Trump condolence call was "100% correct." Yet Gen. John Kelly has still not apologized. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Officials: Niger attack likely a set-up
4 hours 16 min ago
NYT: Bill O’Reilly settled harassment claim for $32M
2 hours 5 min ago
Maxine Waters: Kelly owes grieving widow an apology
5 hours 13 min ago
The people running Trump's EPA used to work against it
1 hour 54 min ago
WaPo: Dems jittery about VA Governor race
3 hours 41 min ago
Did McCain go after Trump for draft dodging?
Hirono on harassment in Congress: Imagine it happens to younger staff
Joe: Bannon's scam will blow up next midterm
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
Study in contrast: How Bush handled Cindy Sheehan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL