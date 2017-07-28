The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/28/17

Lawrence: The Resistance showed senators the way on health care

John McCain made the deciding vote on the GOP's health care bill and Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski were "unwavering in their opposition." But protesters around the country had the courage to do more than their jobs in fighting to save healthcare for 23 million. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, installs Ret. Gen. Kelly
4 hours 18 min ago
WH: Trump to sign bill imposing new sanctions on Russia
Lawrence: Only Trump's admin. would hire Scaramucci
2 hours 24 min ago
Chris Hayes breaks down the dramatic scene of the GOP health care vote
2 hours 43 min ago
Joy Reid: This White House is sloppy
3 hours 59 min ago
Challenges await John Kelly as Chief of Staff
Trump to police officers: Don't be too nice
Pentagon: North Korea launches ballistic missile
Manchin: 'We're all losers' after health vote
Cohen: Trump must be more than 'TV tough' on N. Korea

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL