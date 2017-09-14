The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/14/17

Lawrence: The new Trump exhibit in the Mueller investigation

The New York Times reports that when Trump found out about the Mueller probe, he called Jeff Sessions an "idiot" and asked for his resignation. Lawrence O'Donnell talks to David Frum, Matt Miller, and Jed Shugerman about the implications for a possible obstruction of justice case. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clinton to Trump: Get over the Twitter stuff
2 hours 49 min ago
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
4 hours 30 min ago
Matthews: Trump is wrong on Charlottesville
3 hours 50 min ago
Michael Moore: 'Trump outsmarted us all'
3 hours 23 min ago
Mnuchin defends seeking government plane for honeymoon
2 hours 55 min ago
Trump used to send magazine editor photos of his hands
South Korea media: N. Korea launches unidentified missile
Trump sows confusion over DREAMer deal
Gov. McAuliffe on Charlottesville: No moral equivalency
Border official: Wall construction 'requires budget passing'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL