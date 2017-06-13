The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/13/17

Lawrence: The answer that could be Jeff Sessions' downfall

As Lawrence O'Donnell explains, in the matter of Jeff Sessions versus James Comey, only one of them can be telling the truth. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
6 hours 25 min ago
Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed
3 hours 35 min ago
Exclusive: Sen. Franken says Sessions violated his recusal
3 hours 33 sec ago
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general
5 hours 15 min ago
Warren grills Republican on secret health care bill
4 hours 36 min ago
Trump friend on Mueller: ‘He’s out to get the president’
Matthews: There's something of a monarchy about Trump
Hayes: Why did 3 Trump associates lie about Kislyak?
How Republicans used an ATM to hide from reporters
Report: Russian cyber attacks found in 39 states

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL