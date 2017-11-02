The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/02/17

Lawrence: Sessions hits perjury trip wires with new revelations

The New York Times reports Trump and Sessions heard firsthand that George Papadopoulos was trying to set up a meeting with Putin, directly contradicting Sessions' congressional testimony. Lawrence O'Donnell says there's evidence Sessions possibly perjured himself. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senators demand Sessions explain testimony discrepancies
2 hours 19 min ago
Sessions rejected Papadopolous proposal for Trump-Putin meeting
6 hours 55 min ago
Sen. Warren: Here's how the DNC should move forward
5 hours 44 min ago
Sen. Franken: I have a lot of questions for Sessions
3 hours 41 min ago
Iraq war vet Rep.: John Kelly 'not honorable'
2 hours 10 min ago
Fmr. Pence spokesman: WH not concerned about ex-aide
Report: Manafort indictment reveals link to Russia organized crime
Details of GOP tax plan revealed
Rep. Brady: GOP tax plan will benefit every American
Is Trump really hiring the 'best' people?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL