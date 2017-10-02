The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/02/17

Lawrence, Rachel, Chris: What's different about Vegas shooting

The White House and Congress observed moments of silence today for the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 dead. Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes join Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss what's next for ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

At least 59 people dead, 500+ injured in Las Vegas shooting
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
1 hour 56 min ago
Vegas shooting survivor hid under bus: 'We were the lucky ones'
2 hours 5 min ago
Las Vegas rallies to support shooting victims
2 hours 58 min ago
First responders saved many from gunman
3 hours 5 min ago
Fmr. FBI agent: Las Vegas is 'uniquely American scene'
4 hours 19 min ago
Chris Hayes: If this isn't terrorism, what is?
3 hours 43 min ago
Brother of shooter: We just don't understand
5 hours 5 min ago
Vegas rallies around blood banks after shooting
4 hours 30 min ago
Dems: Thoughts & prayers not enough after shooting

