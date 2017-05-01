The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/01/17

Lawrence on what Trump's Civil War comments reveal

Donald Trump, who has failed to successfully negotiate any bill through Congress, now believes that he could have negotiated away the Civil War. Lawrence O'Donnell speaks with Indira Lakshmanan and Charlie Sykes. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Rep: ‘All signs are positive’ they have health care votes
6 hours 56 min ago
Trump invites 'popular' Philippine pres. to White House
3 hours 31 min ago
Fox News head Bill Shine resigns amid harassment scandals
3 hours 16 min ago
Trump on wiretapping claims: ‘I don’t stand by anything’
7 hours 40 min ago
Rep. Engel blasts Trump over Duterte invite
5 hours 57 min ago
Trump re-election campaign already spending big
What is the Democratic Party’s identity beyond opposing Trump?
MaddowBlog: Trump flubs own history test on Andrew Jackson and the Civil War
Students face ‘lunch shaming’ over unpaid meals
Erin Brockovich’s new fight: Toxins at military bases

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL