The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/30/17

Lawrence on Trump White House 'demolition derby'

Trump loses his Communications Director after less than 4 months in office and reportedly wants to bring one of his most controversial campaign aides to his Russia White House war room. Obama press secretary Josh Earnest and Eli Stokols join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH in crisis mode as Russia probe inches closer to Trump
7 hours 16 min ago
Trump's not quite 'home run' of a foreign trip
3 hours 55 min ago
Matthews: Not everyone sees the same thing when they see Trump
4 hours 23 min ago
Hillary Clinton, six months later
3 hours 28 min ago
Jackie Speier: This all adds up to something sinister
4 hours 50 min ago
U.S. missile defense test over Pacific Ocean a key milestone
7 hours 28 min ago
Nikki Haley to U.S. allies: We’ve got your back
Spicer returns to briefing room, avoids specifics on major issues
How will the Trump-Merkel feud impact global relations?
Innocent or sinister? ‘Back channels’ explained

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL