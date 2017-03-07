The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/07/17
Lawrence on Trump: Lies can be impeachable offense
Lawrence O'Donnell explains how President Donald Trump is "unfaithfully" executing his duties as president by lying about President Obama – and how that could lead to his impeachment. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
