The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/26/17

Lawrence on 'the knuckleheads running the show'

John Boehner says most Republicans are "throwing up" over the state of the party. Lawrence O'Donnell talks with Ron Klain, Daniel Dale & Peter Wehner, who says the Trump WH can't pass any legislation because the president doesn't know anything and doesn't care to. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

