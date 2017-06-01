The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/01/17

Lawrence on Jared Kushner and 'Putin's slush fund'

Jared Kushner's explanation for meeting with a Russian banker contradicts the Russian bank's explanation, and Trump reportedly tried to lift sanctions on Russia just after taking office, reports say. Ken Dilanian, Peter Baker, and Joy Reid join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump pulls U.S. out of Paris Climate Accord
2 hours 31 min ago
Matthews: Trump decries science for votes
2 hours 54 min ago
Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto: We'll follow Paris Agreement
3 hours 29 min ago
Is Trump's mission to undo Obama's legacy?
5 hours 50 min ago
Report: From start, Trump pushed to lift Russia sanctions
2 hours 17 min ago
Kerry: Leaving Paris Accord 'shameful' moment for U.S.
Rumsfeld: Putin shouldn’t be encouraged to ‘make mischief’
GOP Sen. on climate deal: We don't want nations 'lecturing' us
Bill Nye: You can't build a wall around carbon emissions
Biden Ex-Chief of Staff: ‘He might well run for president'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL