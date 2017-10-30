The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/30/17

Lawrence: Mueller gets his 1st 'guilty'—and it's about collusion

The special counsel reveals a secret guilty plea—fmr. Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has plead guilty to lying to FBI agents weeks ago about his contacts with Russians. Lawrence O'Donnell explains how this extraordinary development relates to Watergate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

3 former Trump campaign officials charged by special counsel
5 hours 49 min ago
Carter Page reacts to indictments, Papadopoulos plea
3 hours 34 min ago
Facebook: Russian-backed election content reached 126M
5 hours 30 min ago
Report: Trump "fuming" over Mueller probe indictments
1 hour 25 min ago
What's next for Mueller's Russia investigation?
5 hours 59 min ago
Schiff: Papadopoulos was on Senate Intel's radar
Will President Trump fire Mueller?
After Mueller indictments, Trump points to Clinton
Swalwell: Ex-Trump adviser only told FBI truth once confronted
Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL