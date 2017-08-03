The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/03/17

Lawrence: If subpoenaed by grand jury, will Trump take the Fifth?

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly issuing subpoenas through a DC grand jury in the Russia probe. If subpoenaed to testify under oath, will Trump tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth? Is he even capable? Lawrence O'Donnell examines. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

