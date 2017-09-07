The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/07/17

Lawrence: Hurricanes show gov't is critical in times of crisis

Republicans have, in recent decades, attacked government and its most basic functions and even voted to cut funding for emergency services. But Lawrence O'Donnell says during disasters like Hurricanes Irma & Harvey, nothing can replace government's ability to help. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exodus of evacuees as Florida faces Irma
2 hours 31 min ago
Clinton casts Putin as a 'manspreader'
2 hours 21 min ago
Don Jr. to Senate: I did seek dirt on Clinton from Russians
5 hours 52 min ago
Sanders: Trump's decision on DACA 'unspeakable'
3 hours 17 min ago
Lawrence: Hurricanes show gov't is critical in times of crisis
1 hour 52 min ago
Nancy Pelosi dictates President Trump's tweet
Is the GOP plotting a leadership challenge to Ryan?
5 hours 6 min ago
The time Mar-a-Lago got $17M for nonexistent hurricane damage
3 hours 6 min ago
Harris: Trump testifying about Russia is on the table
5 hours 17 min ago
Trump's relationship with Bannon isn't over

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL