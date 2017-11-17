The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/17/17
Lawrence: GOP Tax Bill is biggest transfer to the richest in U...
President Trump doesn’t want his voters to know what’s in the GOP Tax bill because it is exactly the opposite of what he campaigned for and is the biggest transfer of wealth to the richest Americans in U.S. history. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Lawrence: GOP Tax Bill is biggest transfer...
The birth of today’s negative politics
Trump attacked accusers, Franken apologized
GOP tax bill hurts Trump voters most
Could witness have info. tying Flynn to...
Dossier author says Trump’s Russia deals...
Trump tweets about Franken, silent on Moore
Expert on dictators: Trump on a path of...
GOP economic adviser: Tax cuts most...
More women come forward to accuse Roy Moore
Trump biographer: Trump deeply would like...
Roy Moore: 'New rights' in 1965, and today...
Senators worry about Trump and nuclear...
What secret WikiLeaks-Don Jr....
George Will: Democrat Doug Jones deserves...
Wendy Sherman: Roy Moore 'does not belong...
Lawrence on the courage of Roy Moore’s...
Where will the excuses end for the GOP?
Lawrence on Moore: "I don't recall" is not...
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Senate must take a...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
The Last Word
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Trump makes position on foreign bribery clear
The birth of today’s negative politics
Trump openness to corruption mars US standing
Trump attacked accusers, Franken apologized
GOP tax bill hurts Trump voters most
Lawrence: GOP Tax Bill is biggest transfer...
Trump ends ban on importing heads of...
Russia probe focusing on Hope Hicks &...
Senators Hatch & Brown get in tax reform...
Franken & Moore sexual misconduct claims...
Could witness have info. tying Flynn to...
Dossier author says Trump’s Russia deals...
Trump tweets about Franken, silent on Moore
Inept recovery keeps most of PR with no power
Kushner asked for info about Russian overture
Can Ethics Cmte address pre-Senate scandals?
Multiple scandals challenge Senate standards
Newly flipped witness may have info on Flynn
House passes GOP tax bill with future...
Senators unveil new bipartisan gun control...
Politics
Bannon to GOP: “Back off” Moore!
Russia probe focusing on Hope Hicks &...
Why is Trump silent on Moore sex scandal?
Alabama Sec. of State: I am still voting...
Facing Russia questions, Sessions says he...
Schmidt: Trump has Americans “anxious” and...
Trump compliments Putin & blasts fmr. U.S....
Trump Jr. reveals messages with Wikileaks...
What secret WikiLeaks-Don Jr....
GOP fleeing Moore amid new sex allegations...
Trump Junior exposed for Wikileaks contacts
Stephanie Ruhle asks Ivanka Trump to...
Tracing Trump's Campaign Promises One Year...
Trump's winning election night, 1 year later
What a difference a year makes
Inside the final weeks of Trump's 2016...
Brazile Considered Replacing Clinton With...
Papadopoulos was more than the coffee boy
Fmr. Bernie Campaign Manager: 'DNC Should...
Brazile's book shocking for exposing ...
Morning Joe
Mika: What is the goal here?
Mika: We need honest, open conversation
What is Mueller looking for in new subpoena?
Why Trump could be brought back into...
Congressman makes early presidential pitch...
Congressman slams Republican tax bill
In latest poll, Jones leads Moore in Alabama
Kasie Hunt weighs in on harassment in...
Time looks at America's crisis in elder care
Writers warn of Trump and an attack on...
Sen. Warren: Will Trump now stand up to...
Trump comments on Putin don't help...
We think it's right for the US: Rep. on...
'Donor-driven' GOP tax bill faces more...
Mika: Is Ivanka still fighting for women's...
Alabama GOP continues to stand by Roy Moore
Tina Brown reflects on her time at Vanity...
Politico looks at Russia's disinformation...
NYT reports on rep. who calls out DC for...
Why a diverse pool matters in Washington
Rachel Maddow
Echoes of Trump in former Panama president
Panama building could put Trump at legal risk
Many Trump deals abroad come with conflicts
Trump openness to corruption mars US standing
Trump makes position on foreign bribery clear
Scandals, tax bills, and a Keystone oil spill
Newly flipped witness may have info on Flynn
Multiple scandals challenge Senate standards
Can Ethics Cmte address pre-Senate scandals?
Kushner asked for info about Russian overture
Inept recovery keeps most of PR with no power
Programming... er, hint! Engel has a scoop!
More women report lurid Roy Moore behavior
GOP follows string of failures with tax plan
Democrats feeling new energy in red Oklahoma
Alabama GOP standing by Roy Moore
Warren: GOP tax/health bill a "double punch"
Warren: New CFPB head needs proven record
Former KGB Putin pal hired for US security
Shadow of Flynn legal jeopardy falls on Trump