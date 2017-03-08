The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/08/17

Lawrence: George Will predicted GOP fight on Obamacare

Lawrence O'Donnell explains what led to the Obamacare replacement fight that is ripping the GOP apart and how George F. Will predicted as much. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist George F. Will joins Lawrence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Bernie Sanders: Trumpcare is 'an absolute disaster'
3 hours 39 min ago
Carville doesn't think it will be easy to sell 'Chumpcare'
3 hours 49 min ago
Press Secretary isn't the only WH job Spicer's had
3 hours 15 min ago
Sen. Murphy: GOP is putting 'entire country at risk'
4 hours 58 min ago
Dean rips ‘nonsense, crackpot’ GOP health care plan
5 hours 28 min ago
GOP Rep.: Health care bill doesn’t do what we promised
MaddowBlog: AG Sessions can’t shake Russia controversy
Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a disadvantage
Sen. Warren to Trump: Talk is cheap.
Morning Joe: Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL