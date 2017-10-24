The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/24/17

Lawrence: Flake and Corker know exactly what they're doing

GOP senators Flake and Corker attacked Donald Trump's character and divisive politics. Flake surprised by announcing his retirement, promising to spend the rest of his term standing up to Trump. Lawrence O'Donnell looks at the "extraordinary" day in the Senate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

