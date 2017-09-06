The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/06/17

Lawrence: Democrats have Trump and the GOP where they want them

Lawrence O'Donnell explains that President Donald Trump's weak negotiating skills allowed Democrats an opening that could affect his agenda and allow Democrats future legislative wins. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

