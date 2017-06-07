The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/07/17

Lawrence: Comey will raise more questions than he can answer

James Comey's appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee is likely to be one of the most consequential hearings ever. Lawrence O'Donnell explains what it means for Trump – including that it shows AG Jeff Sessions will face tough questions under oath. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey says Trump demanded ‘loyalty’ in private meeting
8 hours 56 min ago
Officials refuse to answer Senate questions about Trump
3 hours 14 min ago
Wyden on Trump actions: 'Watergate-level'
2 hours 41 min ago
Matthews: Comey's testimony reads like a loyalty ritual
4 hours 16 min ago
Fmr. Chief of Staff to Colin Powell: Trump admin. 'like a mafia family'
4 hours 51 sec ago
Ryan: Not appropriate for Trump to ask Comey for loyalty
GOP Rep: Comey testimony doesn't describe a crime
D.C. bars opening early for Comey testimony
Poll: Americans think Trump is interfering in the Russia probe
Christie: Trump's comments to Comey were 'normal' NYC conversation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL